World leaders warn Trump: ‘Paris agreement cannot be renegotiated’

Foreign officials and many of America’s overseas allies slammed President Trump’s Thursday announcement that he’ll pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal.

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy, three key supporters of the climate deal in Europe, responded quickly to Trump’s suggestion that the agreement could be renegotiated with better terms for the U.S.

The deal, they said in a statement, is “a cornerstone in the cooperation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change.”

It is “irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris agreement cannot be renegotiated,” they added in response to Trump saying he’d “begin negotiations to re-enter — whether the Paris accord, or really, an entirely new transaction — on terms that are fairer to the United States.”German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said the chancellor regrets America’s departure from the deal and added that Germany will continue to try to “save our planet,” while French President Emmanuel Macron responded in a video statement posted on Twitter.

Charles Michel, the prime minister of Belgium, called Trump’s decision a “brutal act,” and the Swedish prime minister tweeted, “We urge you to show global leadership, we need the USA on the team. Your Nordic Friends,” to Trump.

I condemn this brutal act against #ParisAccord @realDonaldTrump Leadership means fighting climate change together. Not forsaking commitment. SwedishPM ✔ @SwedishPM .@realdonaldtrump We urge you to show global leadership, we need the USA on the team. Your Nordic Friends #ParisAgreement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who worked closely with former President Obama on climate and energy issues, tweeted that “Canada is unwavering in our commitment to fight climate change and support clean economic growth.”

“We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement,” he added.

In a statement, the United Nations said it “regrets the announcement” and said the deal “cannot be renegotiated based on the request of a single party.”

“We are committed to continue working with all governments and partners in their efforts to fast forward climate action at global and national levels,” Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, said.

Trump spoke by phone Thursday with Merkel, Macron, Trudeau and Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom, according to the White House.

He “personally explained his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord,” a readout of the calls said, and “thanked all four leaders for holding frank, substantive discussions on this issue during his first months in office.”

Trump also “reassured the leaders that America remains committed to the Transatlantic alliance and to robust efforts to protect the environment.”

“He noted America’s strong record in reducing emissions and leading the development of clean energy technology, and he reiterated that the United States under the Trump Administration, will be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly country on Earth,” the readout continued.

Trump announced Thursday his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris deal, aiming to end the U.S.’s involvement in a landmark 2015 pact in which nearly every country in the world agreed to begin tackling climate change.

He said the voluntary terms included in the deal by the Obama administration are unfair to the United States and will hurt its energy and business sectors.

Trump vowed to renegotiate the deal, though a White House official said what a renegotiated deal would look like is “up to the president” and provided no details.

The United States now joins Nicaragua and Syria as the only countries that do not support the deal.

The front page of a German tabloid marked the occasion with a simple message on Thursday: “Earth to Trump: F**k you!”

Jordan Fabian contributed