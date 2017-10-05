Woman who was recorded beating child in video, charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct 3, CMC – A 44-year-old woman is due to appear in court next Monday charged with cruelty to a child after a video emerged on social media over the last weekend showing her beating a child with a machete.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said that Doreen Dyer had been charged with cruelty to a child on Tuesday less than 48 hours after the video went viral showing her, dressed only in her underwear, hitting the girl with what the machete, while using expletives.

The JCF said that the incident took place sometime last year in Bath, St Thomas and that the woman was taken into custody on Sunday.The child was released to the custody of her aunt who lives in the same yard where the beating took place.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old child, speaking on a radio programme here on Tuesday described her mother as “one of the best mothers I know in the world”.

She told radio listeners that she felt bad now that her mother has been placed in police custody and was also upset at the person who took the video.

The child admitted that while her mother needed to change her attitude, she was not afraid of her, “because I’m not going to misbehave or flash her off, or do any kind of thing to her so that she can beat me again”.

Video of mom beating 12-yr old