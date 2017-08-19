West Indies tour of England, 2017

See this and remember the ‘glory days’!
5 ODIs, 3 Tests, 1 T20 . Aug 01-Sep 29
ENG VS WI, 1ST TEST
England take series lead with emphatic victory
Windies lose 19 wickets in a day to succumb to an innings and 209-run defeat
WI 168, 137 • ENG 514-8
England won by an innings and 209 runs
Sat, Aug 19 2017
Catch the live updates of England (ENG) vs Windies (WI), 1st Day-Night Test – Edgbaston
England vs Windies, 1st Test, Day 3
England close in on innings victory
Windies lose four after being made to follow-on
Anderson triggers Windies collapse on Day 3
Jermaine Blackwood the only bright spot for Windies in the session with a counter-attacking half-century
A vital shot of confidence for Dawid Malan
After a horror series against South Africa, the Middlesex batsman scored a patient 65 at Edgbaston albeit against a lacklustre Windies attack
Cook’s scintillating double ton gives England control
The England opener scored a marvellous 243 on what was is fourth double century in Tests as England finished with 514/8 before reducing Windies to 44/1 by stumps on Day 2
England vs Windies, 1st Test, Day 2
Live Cricket Score – England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2
Catch the live updates of England (ENG) vs Windies (WI), Day-Night Test, Edgbaston
Cook 243 takes England to mammoth total
Hosts declare at 514 for 8 and prise out Kraigg Brathwaite before Tea
Cook smothers listless WI with double ton
Dawid Malan fell for 65 at the stroke of Lunch
Alastair Cook hails ‘genius’ Joe Root after marathon partnership
The duo added 248 runs together for the third wicket stand after early blows in the opening session of the day-night Test against Windies
Deflated Windies left to rue ill-disciplined bowling
Windies’ four-man pace attack conceded 53 boundaries in all, bowled just 13 maidens in 90 overs and leaked runs both sides of the wicket
England vs Windies, 1st Test, Day 1
Old cast Cook, Root shine on pink-ball’s England premiere
The duo stitched a 248-run stand for the third wicket as England amassed 348/3 on the opening day of the Edgbaston Test against Windies
