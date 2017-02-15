Venezuelan nationals on money laundering charges

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Feb 14, CMC – two men, including a Venezuelan national, appeared in court here Tuesday charged with money laundering after police said they had seized over a million dollars (One EC dollar =US$0,37 cents) last week.

Venezuelan Antonio Alcantara was remanded into custody while St. Lucian Anthony Jaye, was relased on EC$18,000 bail. He was also ordered to report to the police three times a week and surrender his travel documents.

The court heard that the police had seized US$395,000 from a car in which the two men were travelling after intercepting the vehicle near the Dennery bypass, east of here.

Meanwhile, another Venezuelan national, Ricardo Jose Flores Montana, has been slapped with money laundering charges after the police executed a search warrant on the home, north of here on February 10 and seized Euro10,000 (One Euro=US$1.29 cents) and US$131,720.