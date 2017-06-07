Vacancy Exists – Senior Reporter

Posted on 07 June 2017.

Vacancy Exists - Senior Reporter

Vacancy Exists for an outstanding Senior Reporter who also will fill the role of Deputy Editor at the Montserrat Reporter – Montserrat, West Indies.

Must have:

  • Good integrity,
  • Plenty of drive
  • And the commitment to excellence in newspaper production print and online.
  • Be sharp, enthusiastic and self-motivated.
  • A driver’s licence (will be useful)

Contact:

Bennette Roach

bgm@themontserratreporter.com

www.themontserratreporter.com

Call: 1-664-491 4715

Cell: 1-664-495 3844

1-617-326 3341

Apply via email – Send Applications including resume as per above


