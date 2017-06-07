Vacancy Exists – Senior Reporter

Vacancy Exists for an outstanding Senior Reporter who also will fill the role of Deputy Editor at the Montserrat Reporter – Montserrat, West Indies.
Must have:
- Good integrity,
- Plenty of drive
- And the commitment to excellence in newspaper production print and online.
- Be sharp, enthusiastic and self-motivated.
- A driver’s licence (will be useful)
Contact:
Bennette Roach
bgm@themontserratreporter.com
Call: 1-664-491 4715
Cell: 1-664-495 3844
1-617-326 3341
Apply via email – Send Applications including resume as per above