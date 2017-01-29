US embassy dispels fake news about new visa-free travel policy for entire Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The US Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS has dispelled rumours that new US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to allow all Caribbean nationals to travel to the United States without visas.

The embassy said in a press statement that the list of countries participating in the US Visa Waiver Program has NOT changed. The complete list of countries whose citizens are currently eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program may be accessed here.

https://travel.state.gov/content/visas/en/visit/visa-waiver-program.html

A fake news website by the name of USA Television posted a fictitious article claiming that a new executive order, serving as a change in visa policy for Caribbean nationals traveling to the United States, would permit stays in the US for a maximum period of 180 days for tourism or business purposes only. Stays over 180 days would therefore require a visa.

Trump was falsely reported as saying this measure is to strengthen trade between the United States and the entire Caribbean: “The Caribbeans is my greatest bet for trade and economic growth.”