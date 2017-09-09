Update on the Islands – Saturday

As of Saturday:

Martin French & Dutch- Badly damaged. Currently ships are heading there by this afternoon they should have items. No communication via telephone is activate right now. About 95% persons including hotels are badly damaged. The airport is off limit right now. So contact with family is very difficult hopefully by tomorrow latest. Lets keep praying.

2.Tortola – Everything is gone. East End is badly damaged . Even those who on the hills . The winds was terribly and broke , tore and mashed in everything. Communication lines are still down. Hopefully by tomorrow also. Stay put and keep ears to ground.

Virgin Gorda and Arnegarda – Mash up . Majority flooded by water . out of communication, won’t be up until mainland restore.

Antigua & Barbuda. – Antigua is ok. Recovering and trying to evacuating persons from Barbuda who lost everything.

St. Thomas – USVI Students on campus are safe. Outskirts are in terrible conditions. Communication are still down, currently working on to be restored.

Anguilla – Damaged badly also. Minimal communication, but working on restoring in some areas is a task. Also, because near to sea level still have tremendous flooding in certain areas.

St. Barth’s – Damaged. No power No communication.

Preparations were underway for Jose – it veered away to the Atlantic to a circled path potentially pointing to Bahamas and Florida