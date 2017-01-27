UK Supreme Court Agrees With Guyanese Born Briton On Brexit

By NAN Contributor

News Americas, LONDON, England, Weds. Jan. 25, 2017:Britain’s highest court has agreed that the country’s parliament needs to vote on Brexit, agreeing with Guyanese-born Briton Gina Miller, who first brought the case against the UK government.

Judges from the highest court in the land on Tuesday decided by eight to three that MPs must approve a decision as significant as leaving the EU, prompting Brexit secretary David Davis to say that tightly drafted legislation would be published within days.

Delivering his judgment, Lord Neuberger, the president of the Supreme Court, said: “A notice under article 50(2) could no doubt be very short indeed, but that would not undermine its momentous significance.”

Miller has insisted that her challenge was not about trying to stop Britain’s EU exit.

“There is no doubt that Brexit is the most divisive issue of a generation. But this case was about the legal process, not politics. Today’s decision has created legal certainty, based on our democratic process and provides the legal foundation for the government to trigger article 50,” she said.

Miller, an investment fund manager, has said she was threatened with murder and rape by Brexit supporters, who have accused her of trying to sabotage the withdrawal. She said she was “shocked by the levels of personal abuse that I have received from many quarters over the last several months for simply bringing and asking a legitimate question.”

The ruling Tuesday upholds an earlier decision on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 by the High Court in London.