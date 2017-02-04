Two sentenced to hang following 2008 Bartica massacre

Mark Royden Williams was found guilty on seven charges of murder and five counts of manslaughter, while Dennis Williams was also found guilty of seven counts of murder by the 12-member jury on Thursday night.

But Justice Roxanne George will on Friday rule on the five guilty verdicts of manslaughter against Williams.

A third accused, Roger Anthony Simon, who was acquitted of 12 counts of murder, and 7 counts of manslaughter.

Justice George explained she could not free Simon since there is a second indictment against him.

Simon’s other charges include three counts of breaking and enter/larceny, one charge of unlawful wounding, and one for terrorism. He will also remain in remand on charges linked to terrorism.

According to the charges, the three accused were among a number of gunmen, who on Sunday, February 17, 2008, attacked the small Bartica mining town, killing 12 residents in a bloody rampage.

After the murders, the gang is reported to have stolen cash, arms, ammunition and a vehicle from the police station.

The men, reportedly using the stolen police vehicle, then drove through the streets of Bartica shooting at civilians. They proceeded to CBR Mining, where they stole arms and ammunition, and security boxes containing cash and gold. After their one-hour bloody rampage, the men departed Bartica by boat.