Caribbean children fall to murder in Jamaica and Tobago

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb 11, CMC – Jamaica police have charged two men, including a 31-yeqr-old taxi driver with the murder of 15-year-old secondary school student, Shineka Gray, whose body was found with stab wounds in bushes on February 1.

Police said that 23-year-old Mario Morrison, a labourer, and taxi driver Gregory Roberts, were charged with murder after being questioned on Thursday.

The partly decomposed body of the grade 10 student of Green Pond High in Hanover. On the north-western tip of the island, was found in bushes in Irwin, a village in the suburban parish of St. James, north-west of here.-

The statement from the Corporate Communications Network of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) did not give a court date for the accused men.

“Investigators are advising that no friend of the deceased has been implicated in any way in this gruesome act,” the statement added.

Gray was reported missing after leaving the funeral of a former schoolmate.

Secondary school student murdered by STAFF WRITER

SCARBOROUGH, Tobago, Feb 11, CMC – Tobago recorded its fourth murder so far for this year, the same number it recorded for the entire 2016, when the body of a 15-year-old secondary school student was found with her throat slit.

Police said that Abiela Adams had earlier been reported missing and that her body was found in Courland, on the island’s north west coast early Saturday morning..

Media reports said that Adams, a pupil of the Signal Hill Secondary School and a youth footballer, was last seen at around 7.30 (local time) on Friday night.