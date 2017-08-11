Trinidadian climbs Europe’s highest mountain to raise funds to assist women

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Aug. 10, CMC – Henry Mungalsingh, a Trinidadian who lives in the UK, reached the peak of Europe’s highest mountain on Wednesday as he sought to fulfill his pledge to raise funds for a women’s home in the twin island republic.

On Wednesday morning, Henry raised the Trinidad and Tobago flag on the summit of the highest mountain in Europe, Mount Elbrus, at 18,500 feet.

With this accomplishment, Mungalsingh was able to raise TT$18,500 towards finishing the Elpis Centre’s Emergency Transitional Home for Vulnerable Pregnant Women in Trinidad.

The group ‘Project Halo’ posted the news on Thursday saying they were able to raise TT$25,500 from a lot of generous donors, both nationals and foreigners.

Mungalsingh, and his wife, Bi­anca, are the faces behind Project HALO, an NGO group whose focus is to assist with challenges faced by women.

HALO stands for Home for An­gels and Little Ones.

Mungalsingh first climbed for a cause in 2015 when he ascended Monte Rosa in Switzerland, climb­ing to 14,970 feet to raise money to provide a home for the vulner­able and marginalised families in Trinidad.

In 2015, Project HALO eventually raised TT$5,544 towards the home in 2015.

Mere hours before reaching the summit, gave an update of his progress.

“I just want to thank everyone who has contributed and given so generously….” said Mungalsingh as he approached the summit.

He said his mission is not just to climb mountains, but to plant the Trinidad and Tobago flag at the top of the highest peaks in the world.