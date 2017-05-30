Trinidad rattled by earthquake

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, May 29, CMC – An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 rattled the west of Trinidad on Sunday night, the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported.

It said the quake, which occurred at a depth of three kilometres, was felt at 7.06 pm (local time).

It occurred west of Trinidad in the Gulf of Paria and was located at 10.51°N and reportedly felt widely in Trinidad, the SRC said.

Earlier this month, the SRC reported that an earthquake occurred north west of Trinidad and Tobago with a magnitude of 4.6 and was felt in Trinidad and Tobago and neighbouring Grenada.

On both occasions there were no reports of injuries or damages.