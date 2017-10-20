Categorized | Environment, General, Local, News, Regional

Tobago rocked by earthqauke

Posted on 20 October 2017.

by STAFF WRITER

SCARBOROUGH, Tobago, Oct 20, CMC – An earthquake, measuring 5.2 hit Tobago on Friday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage to the island.

earthquake..The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that the quake, which occurred at 2.01 am (local time) was also felt 270 kilometers (km) east north east of Arima in Trinidad and 212 km south east of Bridgetown in Barbados.

It said the quake was located Latitude: 11.32N, Longitude: 58.94W and at a depth of 10km.

In 2010, Haiti was rocked by an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 killing more than 200,000 people and leaving several thousand others homeless.


