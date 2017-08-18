There is much more to go around for the ensuing failure

There are those including Her Excellency the Governor who may be surprised at expressions, opinions, which suggest that she along with others including of course the rest of the Government she chairs in Cabinet, have been accused of not doing enough to advance Montserrat’s cause towards development much more towards self-sufficiency.

Let’s flash back: “More and more the arguments will soon rush to a head when the real stories, though confusing in their own way, because of the information and evidence that exist, will show that DFID and of course some apathy, incompetence, lethargy and of course ignorance on the part of Government and its public service are all guilty of the state of affairs in Montserrat, not only financially but overall.” You will remember this from earlier this year. Let us add to the melee.

While we may not share or agree with some of those opinions and expressions, there is more than enough blame to go around. A big part of the problem is obviously the disunity that is like that which the Premier hinted at during his closing address on St Patrick’s Day this year. Then to crown that we have an ‘opposition team’ that seems more inclined to take Montserrat ‘politics’ backward, rather than building on the efforts of the former opposition group of Romeo, Lewis and James, joined later by David Osborne. That is, doing nothing, waiting for their turn. Oh no, that is proof you have no interest in ‘Montserrat’, or perhaps you do not know the difference!

What is being suggested is that it is obvious to the perceptive observer the general state of things generally in Montserrat, but merely being critical and asking questions, waiting for the chance to take over the reins of government, why don’t they do what the Government is failing to do and come up with their own suggestions on a way forward. But they can’t do so without learning how that is done. And, from the way they behave there is much to learn, as much as we say, it is not difficult. There is a word we use quite a lot that we would apply to these.

In the works somewhere, is another would be group discussing and hoping to form themselves into some form of political grouping. That too, sounds like just more of the same, and that is shameful.

Besides the complaint over any and everything, how much do these people demonstrate they know why and how the plan for 2008 – 2020 fell by the wayside. Twenty-four months had gone by and when the Premier in December announced at the Financial Aid Mission (FAM) held two months earlier than usual, the final aid settlement which was to be agreed by early February, 2017.

It was then the Premier announced, “the most important results from this FAM relate to the Capital/Development Programme. GoM will submit a five-year Capital Programme on priority capital projects and the timeline for these projects.

Those included: “The Breakwater and the land side development for the port will be developed in stages, Geothermal energy, The Fibre Optic cable project;” and he concluded, “we have to worked together to lay a foundation for the economic transformation to come and to fulfil our national vision of a friendly, vibrant, healthy, wholesome, prosperous, entrepreneurial and peaceful, God-fearing, God-blessed community.”

Where were those, all of whom we mentioned above, who knew that the ‘unity’ that they all continue to work to bury was non-existent, to at least pursue the Premier to hold him to the belated plan? We challenged the parties ignoring the 2011/12 Strategic Growth Plan and the method being used to take the issues forward. Months would necessarily pass before these forward going plans would even be agreed. But who can imagine the leader of the opposition asking the question in the Legislative Assembly about the Little Bay development thirty-two months later? There is a word for all of what is going on all sides.

At that FAM talks public servants grumbled and ridiculed at the questions and the presentations preceding them. DFID and FCO representatives stuttered in their own responses. They were and are always aware of the state of affairs not just now and the lethargy of this Government, but in fact have been contributing to it. That is where our accusation comes from.

The question now, Governor Carriere is giving up, but Moira Marshal returns, very well experienced about the state of affairs referenced. Should we look forward with expectation, or will the other untried option for Montserrat’s continued existence, be sought after?