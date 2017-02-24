The new GoM Program Management Office in operation

Mr Carl Gomersall, the head of the recently established Program Management Office (PMO), for the Government of Montserrat (GoM) is promoting that transparency and quality assurance are two fundamental principles that would guide the operations of the government.

ZJB Radio News reports that in an exclusive interview with ZJB News this week head of the office Carl Gomersall says the PMO serves as an instrument within the Ministry of Finance with a mandate to support the government’s development agenda.

“Assisting, cooperating, supporting I think that’s more the role that the PMO will have because the PMO is in actual fact an instrument,” he said. “It’s a little bit like a tool that the Premier and the Office of the Premier will actually be utilizing in fulfilment of the actual vision, the mission and the strategies that have actually been put forward and how they will be cascaded down in to the deliverables,” he continued.

Somersall said that his focus will be on the deliverables. “But,” he said, “at the same time these deliverables are not just construction projects. These deliverables are all part of the development, so, in terms of what we are here, we’re looking at providing the opportunity to people to learn more about project management, to learn more about program management and to assist them in understanding…”

Gomersall who prior to coming to Montserrat Gomersall worked as the Program Performance Manager for the Qatar World Cup. He was also the General Manager and head of the Program Management Office for the Mott McDonald joint venture in Saudi Arabia, went on to say that the PMO will ensure that there is consistency in the delivery of government projects. That, “As part of that activity we will be actually providing transparency and quality assurance of all of those attributes.”

“We will not be looking at a single system because the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management as well as the GOM actually have a number of systems and each one of those systems have touch points,” he said.

To actually make this work, Somersall says, “we have to have a holistic approach and what that would involve is basically making sure that we have an integrated view and that integrated view…looking at risk management, looking at quality management, looking at sustainability, it will be looking at environmental issues and how the processes operate within the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management and all of the government.”

The ZJB report says that the head of the Program Management Office (PMO) Carl Gomersall, also worked for the National Consulting Bureau in Libya.