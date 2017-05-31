Teachers union in Grenada urges members to stay home in protest

The Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) is urging teaching staff to stay home tomorrow (June 1) as a protest against the Ministry of Education.

They are describing it as “a day of rest and reflection” in their battle against the government department.

Issues arose earlier this month after parents of children at Grenada Boys Secondary School were sent a letter stating that, before the end of the school term, a new furniture fee will have to be paid as a solution to resolving the issue of inadequate supply of furniture at the school.

In response the ministry issued a press release that said “no parent should comply” with this request, and that it is their duty to ensure the school has the furniture required.

Lyndon Lewis, president of GUT, said in a letter that “it is well known that principals and teachers have had to depend on the goodwill of organisations, alumni associations and on their own fundraising initiatives, often through their parent teachers associations, in order to obtain the materials and supplies that they need for the effective functioning of their institutions.”

Retraction demanded

Lewis also challenged the Ministry of Education to present evidence that is supplying schools with the equipment is needs.

“The Grenada Union of Teachers stands firmly and resolutely in support of the Principal and Staff of the Grenada Boys Secondary School and all the other principals and staff that continue to carry the effective functioning of schools on their shoulders,” Lewis wrote.

The GUT has called for a full retraction of the statements by the ministry, as well as asking to suspend all fundraising activities geared at school improvements for one year from September 2017.