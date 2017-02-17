Stirring opening to CARICOM Inter-Sessional

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana) The Twenty-Eighth Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) opened Thursday morning at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana.



Speakers at the Opening included CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, Prime Minister of Dominica, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, and CARICOM Chairman and President of Guyana, HE David Granger. More in this video report: https://vimeo.com/204469890



