Shamracq with a new one ‘WOW’

Montserrat based Jamaican born artist Shamracq told us on Tuesday this week, January 31, 2016, “Hard work brings rewards. I have no intention to complain about the many challenges I face being an artist. I am passionate about my music, very optimistic about my new single called “WOW” which was released in Antigua last week”.

Shamrack says, Sun FM DJ CJ in Antigua, says ‘it’s a must play for him’ after premiering it and his show last Friday with over eight pull ups to show how much he loved this new track. ABS radio radio hosts Lady Alley and Ibis, also lovers of the WOW track and encourage him to return with the music video which he said will premiere on Hype TV in Jamaica in February, next month.

The single is the official song for WOW dance which was created by Jamaican award winning dance group Smooth Skankaz. This song featured an intro from Boom Boom sceneries from dancers in Europe, Jamaica and Antigua and BMX stunt from Glo Rider.

This project was a collaborated effort between Shamo Production and Oh So Good Promotion (OSG). “I have signed a management deal with Oh So Good Promotions in Antigua. I am now confident that I will be doing some more shows in the near future.”

Shamracq will continue to work with producer DJ Tula, but he already started to record with producers affiliated with OSG.

Shamracq is known for hits like Got this feeling, Come Wine Up Pon Me and Whats The Issue a single which gave him ‘video of the week’ in 2016 on the Caribbean International Network (CIN)TV which broadcasts in the Tri-State area in North America.

You can find him on youtube, facebook, IG, Twitter, Soundcloud @Shamracq