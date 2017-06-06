Search continues for six persons missing at sea; no death confirmed

By Kenton X. Chance

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Jun 5, CMC – Rescue teams resumed their search Monday for six nationals reported missing at sea after the speedboat in which they were travelling began taking in water on Sunday.

However, Lieutenant Ragguette of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard, said that the Coast Guard had no confirmation that any of the missing persons had been found, dead or alive.

Ragguette, who is acting as commandant of the Coast Guard, said that two local Coast Guard vessels, as well as others from neighbouring countries are involved in the search.

A number of aircraft are taking part in the search and rescue operation, in which the Regional Security System is also involved, Ragguette said.

Ragguette said that the Coast Guard is not releasing the name of the missing individuals until it has completed the requisite verifications.

The chief of security on Mustique, Martin Findlay, where the missing persons worked, also said that the Mustique Company would not be releasing the names at this time.

Ragguette said that the Coast Guard was aware that there were rumours circulating on social media that the bodies of some of the occupants of the missing boat had been recovered.

He, however, said that the Coast Guard had not confirmed any such reports with any of the vessels or aircraft involved in the search.

Ragguette said that the search resumed early Monday for the four females and two males, including the captain of the vessel.

He said the Coast Guard received several calls on Sunday about the vessel in distress, and that the information initially relayed to the Coast Guard was that the vessel was taking in water off Mustique.

He said that boat was travelling from Canouan, in the southern Grenadines, to Mustique, a northern Grenadine island.

Ragguette said that the Coast Guard did not receive any co-ordinates, but immediately activated its search and rescue protocols.