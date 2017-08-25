RMPS touts their success in reducing marijuana production

Following the destruction of several fields by the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) and the difficulty that arose with the premature revelation of the discovery of the fields in the Dick Hill area, (that had a potential market value of $250,000) RMPS Deputy Commissioner, Acting Charles Thompson has moved to advise of their resulting success in the reduction of criminal offences overall.

Speaking to news sources Ag. Commissioner Thompson expressed satisfaction that they had rid the market of “that illegal stuff.” He said, “I’m sure persons out there would appreciate the number of plant rows the number of leaves and of course and branches and the fact that these plants they spread, it means that a considerable portion of that illegal stuff would have been taken off the local market.”

The top-ranking police officer said they would continue with their raids, promising to keep the public updated as to their activities not only in similar circumstances, but with other activities. He referred to their positive results in the High and the Magistrate Courts. “I think the results from the recent High Court and the Magistrates Court would indicate that our activities to provide security for Montserrat is all inclusive and I’m happy to say that what we’re seeing is a reduction our success in reduction in criminal offenses,” Thompson said, giving compliments to themselves., adding “…we’re not only here to look at marijuana, and that’s commendable and we want to keep it that way.”