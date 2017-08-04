RMPS occupy vacant MDC Tourist Information building at Carrs Bay

According to a ZJBNews report the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) is mobilising further to enhance its presence in the community.

In the latest development the RMPS Marine unit has taken up residency in a now defunct Montserrat Development Corporation (MDC) building at Carrs Bay at the entrance to Little Bay.

The report stated, that in a statement which was sent to ZJB News (TMR has obviously been excluded from these and other statements) the RMPS high command says this accommodation provides much needed office space for the Police Marine Unit. It says the Marine unit has been reactivated in anticipation of receiving the interim Police vessel later this week, the Police high command also sees the occupation of the building as an opportunity to increase the organization’s interaction with the community.

The statement reportedly says further: It says the building is strategically placed in the Carrs Bay area to facilitate this community interface which has been a key component in their quest to achieve their vision of reducing crime and keeping the island safe, the RMPS says the island’s policing strategy can only be stronger with critical input from the community stating that success will not just require determined focus by the Police but support from Government, the Public Service and the community at large.

Already it appears that it has aided in upgrading its ability to carry out raids in the immediate vicinity at Carrs Bay. Such took place on Thursday when police were seen with guns and gear in the parking lot outside the closed King’s Supermarket. Some observers said, “it was just mere harassment!”. No arrests were reported from the activity.