Public workers on strike in support of union demands for increased payment

By Linda Straker

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Oct 16, CMC – The Government Negotiating Team (GNT) Monday described as “disappointing” a decision by two trade unions to call out its members as part of the efforts to get the Grenada government to conclude negotiations for the 2013-16 period.

Last weekend, the Technical and Allied Workers Union (TAWU) and the Public Workers Union (PWU) both announced plans for the industrial action.

TAWU president Andre Lewis, said that his members are on strike and will announce the next step later on Monday. The authorities have not yet indicated whether the work stoppage has affected the public service

The unions had originally sought EC$2,000 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) as a one-off payment for the period 201316 but reduced their demand to EC$1,500 after they accepted a payment of EC$1, 000 earlier this year with an assurance from the Keith Mitchell government of a possible increase in July.

The government has offered EC$650 but the unions have described that amount as “insulting” to the workers, who they said made sacrifices during the period of the structural adjustment programme.

“The Government Negotiating Team is indeed disappointed that the leadership of the Public Workers Union and the Grenada Technical and Allied Workers Union has rejected the mediation effort of the Minister for Labour to settle the dispute of the one-off payment to public service employees,” the GNT said in a statement broadcast on radio here.

“Such withdrawal will adversely affect service delivery to the general public including vital areas such as healthcare, revenue collection and the payment to the private sector for goods and services.”

The negotiating team said that while it recognizes that the union leadership may demand more for its members, the government has to be guided by its responsibility to the entire country.

“Workers in the private sector, banking and telecommunications, for example, have lost jobs, while government has protected the jobs of its employees. Unlike what occurred in other Islands, the Grenada government has not retrenched a single employee,” the GNT said, noting that more than EC$106 million have been paid to public servants since the said the government came to power four years ago.

It has appealed to the trade unions to accept the recommendation of the Minister for Labour, noting also that the government would be faced with additional expenditure given its commitment to the restoration and reform of pensions.

“It is just not possible for the State to pay more without seriously damaging the fiscal recovery programme and violating the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which could jeopardise the debt forgiveness of over EC$400 million and return the country to the economic state prior to the Structural Adjustment Programme,” the statement added.

