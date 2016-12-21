Police shoot and kill two armed bandits

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Dec 19, CMC – Guyana police Sunday night shot and killed two armed bandits, minutes after they robbed members of a family at a gathering in Campbellive, a populated place in Demerara-Mahaica on the outskirts of the capital.

Family members aid that the two men had entered the gate where the family outing was being held, whipped out guns and demanded valuables, leaving with cash, jewellery and a quantity of cellphones.

But as they were making their escape by foot, a police patrol that was in the Sheriff Street area was notified as the robbery victims raised an alarm.

The police cornered the two men near the New Campbellville Secondary School compound and several gunshots rang out, forcing persons who were nearby to run for cover.

The unidentified gunmen were rushed to the Georgetown Hospital where one was pronounced dead on arrival. The other died while undergoing emergency surgery.

Police said they recovered the items stolen.