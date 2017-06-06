Police investigating death of seven-year-old

NASSAU, Bahamas, J un 5, CMC – Bahamas police are investigating the death of a seven year-old girl, whose body was discovered in waters at Arawak Cay over the weekend.

Police said that the body could be that of Ennora Lezette Bulla, who was reported missing shortly before 7:00 pm (local time) on Friday night by family members.

They said that the body was found floating in the water at the Eastern End of Arawak on Saturday and that an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.