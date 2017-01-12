Police confiscate drugs, weapons from school children

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Jan 11, CMC – The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) Wednesday displayed a cache of weapons and several packages of drugs, including cocaine, it said had been confiscated from students over the last two years.

The police said no student had been prosecuted as a result of the seizures.

The Community Relations Branch (CRB) said that most of the items seized were mainly from secondary school students in and around the capital and the seizures were as a result of random school searches.

Corporal Ted King told reporters that some of the items were recovered during altercations between students, including 47 knives, with one knife measuring 12 inches, five cutlasses, 46 scissors, 9 screw drivers and 14 lighters.

The police said that they had seized marijuana and crack cocaine from students during the years 2015 and 2016.

King warned that the number of students found in possession of illegal drugs, particularly cannabis, is alarming, and in some cases included form one students.

He also warned that more young students were getting involved in the illegal trade.

“The display witnessed here today is no child’s play, it is indeed a reflection of what some of our young people get themselves involved in. The following are all criminal offences: from possession of dangerous weapons, possession of illegal drugs, possession of stolen electronic devices.”

The police officer said that the authorities would continue with its proactive approach in educating young through school presentations, random school searches and interventions.

“The need for crime prevention programmes are of paramount importance to the RSLPF. As a result, the department will soon launch its crime prevention programme dubbed “School Crime Watch” (SCW) in Educational District 5.”

King said in 2017, the police would be sending out a strong message to students and young people that no situation is resolved through violence.

“The department, and by extension the RSLFP, will leave no stone unturned, by pursuing individuals who introduce our students in the sale and use of illegal drugs or other acts of criminality,” he said, urging “parents to play their part in ensuring that their child or children are brought up on the right path.

“It’s your responsibility to do so,” King added.