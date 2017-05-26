Police arrest Guyanese woman found with cocaine in hair weave

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 24, CMC – The police have arrested a Guyanese woman who attempted to smuggle cocaine, that was concealed in her hair weave, into the country.

The police report that shortly after 3;00 pm (local time) on Tuesday,the female passenger, who had just arrived at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Suriname, was found with just over two pounds of cocaine hidden in her hair.

The drug was found when a team of officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), searched her in the customs arrival area at the airport.

During the search, one taped package containing the drug was found concealed in her hair weave.

The police have not released the identity of the woman.