Police arrest British visitor following drug find

Posted on 17 February 2017.

by STAFF WRITER

 
KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 16, CMC –A British woman is scheduled to appear in court in the second city of Montego Bay next week Monday after she was arrested by the police late Wednesday at the Sangster International Airport.

arrestThe police report that the 22-year-old woman from Birmingham, England was held she was found with cocaine and marijuana, as she was about to check in on a flight to Frankfurt Germany.

The police say they found the drugs in tins that were wrapped in foil paper and transparent plastic bags.

Two of the 40 tins were opened and one contained cocaine weighing 34 pounds and the other with six pounds of ganja.

She is facing six counts of breaching the Dangerous Drugs Act.


