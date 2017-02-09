PM moves to file civil proceedings against Opposition leader

In a letter sent to Linton, attorney Lennox Lawrence said that the action follows the “reckless and intentional conduct and irresponsible behavior” of Linton following allegations made against Skerrit and the controversial Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

Under the CBI, Dominica like several Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries offer foreign investors citizenship in exchange for a significant investment in the socio-economic development of the country.

Last week, Skerrit and the Dominica government denied that the head of government was under investigations in the United States following the arrest of an Iranian national, who had in the past been the holder of a Dominican diplomatic passport.

Social media reports had claimed that an un-named US agency was investigating Skerrit in relation to Iranian Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared, who was detained in Iran’s biggest fraud case.

In the letter Lawrence told Linton that “it is beyond question you are fully aware of the fact that due diligence was in fact conducted on Monfared and his family” and that “this was done as required by the Regulations which require due diligence before an application for citizenship can be granted”.

Further, Lawrence is also indicating that his client has denied ever having sold Dominican passports under the CBI or otherwise.

“This sensational allegation is manifestly and maliciously false and a mere figment of your imagination,” Lawrence wrote.

“Our client has noted that you or others in your political party have either supplied your falsehoods to third parties and or have repeated them with impunity,” he wrote, adding “our client has also noted you have copied your letter to a number of persons and the media.

“Your smear campaign, your political stunt with the wide publication and your reckjless and intentional conduct and /or irresponsible behavior demands that our client institute proceedings against you.

“In the circumstances, we have been instructed to collate all your reckless and dishonest statements and publications , and to proceed against you forthwith with whatever proceedings are considered necessary including civil proceedings on or the footing of aggravated damages,” Lawrence wrote.