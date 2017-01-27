Planning to begin for a breakwater facility at Little Bay

Not surprisingly following the inclement seas for several days two weeks ago, the issue of the lack of proper access at Port Little Bay came to the fore with questions in the Legislative Assembly at Tuesday’s sitting concerning a break water facility and its importance to both local and foreign investment.

The Honorable Premier Donaldson Romeo responded to the issue, considered as one major drawback with the absence of break water facility and the inability of vessels to dock at the jetty whenever there are rough seas. The question put to him was how soon could a break water facility be established a Port Little Bay?

“Government of Montserrat is seeking funding for the Little Bay break water through the U.K. Caribbean infrastructure Partnership Fund,” he said.

“This is a program funded by DFID and managed by the Central Development Bank (CDB) an initial allocation for the project was advised to Government of Montserrat in July 2016 totaling 14.4 million sterling.

“Since then external finance has been made available to finance the cost of an expert import development to develop a scope of a feasible port development project. This expert was procured by CDB and arrived on island in early December, since then he has reviewed all the previous studies and has been provided with detailed costing information from those studies. He is now ready to complete the report which is due by the end of the month.”

The Premier further informed, “This report will form the basis for the final application to CDB to secure the funding for a break water,” adding that “at this time no confirmed date for the break water can be given but once the funding is secured planning for the development will begin and it is hoped that mobilization will be within twelve to eighteen months with completion within one year.”