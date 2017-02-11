Phillips lone candidate for PNP president post

The PNP in a statement said that Phillips, 67, was the only person named when nominations for the post of president closed at 12 noon (local time) on Friday. It said that Phillips, the Member of Parliament for East Central St Andrew, had been nominated for the position.

The party said that it is therefore expected that Phillips will be declared elected by acclamation, as the fifth president of the PNP when the party holds a special delegates conference on March 26.

In a statement, Phillips thanked supporters “for their overwhelming demonstration of confidence in my capacity to lead the party at this time when the country urgently needs more effective governance.”

He praised Simpson Miller, whom he said “has served her party and her country with dedication, strength, determination and courage during the years of her leadership.

“The conduct of the comrades throughout the nomination process has given the clearest indication of the priority that they place in the unity of the party as we embark on the renewal process.

“This unity is absolutely critical not only during the period of renewal but more so when we form the government if we are to achieve the objectives of building a more socially cohesive society, modernizing the economy ad make it more inclusive, and improving the delivery of critical social services. I invite all Jamaica to join us in this historic mission,” he added.

Last weekend, Simpson Miller, who led the party into defeat in the last general election held almost a year ago, announced that she would step down from the position on April 2.

Simpson Miller, told the party’s National Executive Council (NEC), that she would submit her resignation as opposition leader to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen after she makes her contribution to the budget debate in Parliament.

Simpson Miller said while she will aso resign as opposition leader, but will remain the Member of Parliament for St. Andrew South West.

Meanwhile, the PNP announced Friday that it is now moving to finalise arrangements for the special delegates’ conference, where the constitutional process of electing a new president will be completed.