One of Jamaica’s most wanted men arrested in Antigua, deported

by STAFF WRITER

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, Oct 18, CMC – (Adapted) A magistrate court has ordered the deportation of a 33-year-old Jamaican national, who has been described as one of that country’s 10 most wanted criminals.

Jermaine Gordon, who is wanted on murder and other related charges in Jamaica, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on Tuesday, after he was captured by police here last Friday. The court ordered that he leave Antigua on Thursday.

Observer Radio quoted the police as saying that Gordon had admitted entering the island by boat illegally and had been residing here for some years.

Gordon is facing at least two murder charges in Jamaica.

UPDATE: Gordon was seen being escorted at V C Bird International airport in readiness to be deported.

Sources say that Gordon who admitted to police he had been in Antigua for several years, when he was arrested at his residence, denied that the picture he was shown as him, until police uncovered a tatoo on his body that matched pictures they had.