New Cayman government uncertain as independents win majority

Posted on 30 May 2017.

 
   

Independent candidate Kenneth Bryan pulled off an upset win, defeating Cabinet Minister Marco Archer

GEORGE TOWN Cayman Islands (CNS) — With independents securing three major government ministers’ scalps and the opposition failing to secure any seats outside of its traditional West Bay stronghold, the final results of Wednesday’s general election have left the Cayman Islands facing significant uncertainty over who will form the next government.The results were all in well before midnight, but the question of who will lead the next government in the British territory and who will be sitting in Cabinet is completely up in the air.

With all 19 seats counted, the tally was nine independents, seven for the ruling People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) and just three for the Cayman Democratic Party (CDP) (formerly the United Democratic Party).

 


