NDC candidate bows out

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Feb 15, CMC – The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is likely to look towards former education minister Franka Bernardine as its candidate to contest the St George’s South East constituency in the next general election after the current caretaker has said he is putting his business ahead of his political ambition.

“I had indicated to the party about two years ago that they should consider getting a new caretaker because of increasing work load with my company. It’s a small company and I need to focus on its operations, I got a small staff and we just need to work together for it to succeed,” said Randall Robinson who operates a tour company.

“I really could not continue as caretaker, right now it’s the busy season for me and with talk of a snap elections it will just be too much,” said Robinson, who unsuccessfully contested the 2013 general elections losing out to Gregory Bowen of the ruling New National Party (NNP).

Robinson said that while he would continue to hold on as caretaker despite giving notice he hopes the party would move quickly to announce his replacement.

He says he favours Bernardine, the former education minister in the Tillman Thomas administration that was booted out of office in 2013.

Bernardine had contested the Town of St George seat but she was beaten by Health Minister Nickolas Steele of the NNP.CMC/ls/ir/2017.

The general elections are constitutionally due here in 2018, but there is widespread speculation that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell will go to the polls this year.