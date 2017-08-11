Montserrat to send delegation to CARIFESTA 2017

A delegation of seven Montserratians is set to travel to Barbados for the 13th edition of CARIFESTA, to be held from August 17 to the 27. CARIFESTA, the Caribbean Festival of the Arts, is a celebratory display of the diverse Caribbean art forms.

According to the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC), Montserrat has not been represented at CARIFESTA since CARIFESTA X, hosted by Guyana in 2008. The Emerald Community Singers and the late Mr Reuben Furlonge (known for his Goat Water) represented us at CARIFESTA X. After our long absence, it is refreshing to hear that the MAC is reinstating our presence at these sorts of regional gatherings.

The Director of the MAC stressed the importance of our presence,” While the contingent is not what I personally wanted, I am grateful that we at least have a presence in the Grand Market where the rest of the Caribbean will see that Montserrat is still here. It is also refreshing that we are contributing to the Festival by including visual and literary arts at such a level. It is imperative that we attend regional events not only to take part as performers, etc. but also to see what’s going on as so to gage regional trends. What this does is inform us as to what our position is in the creative industries.”

A publication released July 13, 2017 from the MAC entitled, “ MONTSERRAT DELEGATION TO ATTEND CARIFESTA XIII”, informs the public that at the festival Montserrat, “ will have a booth in the Grand Market while Mr. Edgar White, one of the Caribbean’s most respected creatives in the field of Creative Writing, will also host a Literary Workshop as well as take part in readings and panel discussions surrounding Literature, etc.

The delegation comprises artist Mr. Kelvin ‘Tabu’ Duberry, local Entrepreneur Mrs. Christobel Daniel, author and playwright Mr. Edgar Nkosi White, Tourism Representatives Mrs. Rosetta West-Gerald and Ms. Cherise Aymer, and Head of Planning & Production at Montserrat Arts Council, Mr. Kenneth Silcott. Director of the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC), Mr Chad Cumberbatch is the head of our delegation.

Silcott will be lending support to the Junior Calypso Monarch as well as gaining insight as to the staging of this show, as Montserrat is being considered to host it in 2018. He will also use this to gain insight into Festival staging trends. The delegation leaves for Barbados on August 17.”