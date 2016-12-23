Ministry holds Agriculture Exhibition

By Bennette Roach

Montserrat’s AgriExpo 2016 two-day event, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture opened on Thursday at the Little Bay Market as described by WWW.DISCOVERMNI.COM with a colourful and healthy display of the produce, plants, livestock and treats that are being created on island.

Music and entertainment provided by the Rude Boyz and Volpanics played while people browsed the displays and checked out the sleeping animals. You can get more of the action today with the Lion Fish Cook Off which begins at noon.

Hon. Acting Premier Delmaude Ryan said during the opening ceremony that now more than ever increasing the production of locally grown fruits and vegetables was necessary to stem the increase of Diabetes and other Non-Communicable Diseases which is on the rise according to the Chief Medical Officer Dr Lewis.

Ryan encouraged local supermarkets to carry more locally grown produce. She also asked the farmers to be more consistent with production to maintain the availability of goods on the market.

Hon. Minister of Agriculture Claude Hogan who later gave me a brief tour on the final day said, the new Agricultural Strategy and Marketing Plan, which was also launched on Thursday, was a document which will be used to guide the direction of the growth of the sector. “Let’s invest in agriculture. The expo is a demonstration that Montserrat has the capacity to grow more and supply the needs of the island,”

At least 150 ribbons were given in more than 50 categories of exhibits.

See pics on our facebook page click here: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.10154343204920852.1073742050.203080105851&type=1&l=1720dde69f