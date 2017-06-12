Man jailed for showing porn to children

A 54-year-old Arima man who showed pornography to two children was sentenced to 24 months in jail after being found guilty of the offences on Thursday.

Clifford Llewellyn a mechanic from Carapo, Arima, will also be registered as a sex offender in the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Llewellyn, who is alleged to have shown the children, aged eight and 10, child pornography while engaging in a sex act in their presence, was arrested in 2015 after the children’s parents reported him to the La Horquetta Police Station.

Llewellyn was found guilty by Arima Magistrate Gillian Scotland, who sentenced him to a total of 24 months on the two charges. However, he will serve 18 months as the sentences are to run concurrently. On exposing the children to pornography, Llewellyn was sentenced to six months in jail and for the second offence of engaging in a sexual act in the presence of the children, he was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

In a media release yesterday, the police service said Magistrate Scotland, in handing down the sentence, lamented the psychological impact such incidents have on the life of a child and the prevalence of abuse against children in the country.

Llewellyn was arrested on July 3, 2015, by Sgt Michelle Lewis of the Northern Division’s Child Protection Unit, after he was reported on June 28, 2015. The offences are alleged to have taken place at his home.