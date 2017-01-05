LIAT pilots waiting to see how the airline deals with disruptive passenger

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — The Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA) said in a press statement on Thursday that it is waiting to be informed of the measures LIAT will take in dealing with a passenger who caused the disruption and cancellation of one of its flights on December 13, 2016.

The passenger, who was on-board an aircraft in Barbados, destined for St Vincent, made a serious allegation that they had detected the smell of alcohol on one of the pilots.

LIALPA said it is aware of the standing procedures the company has in dealing with disruptive passengers.

In the past, these measures have included legal action taken against the passenger(s) and/or the passenger(s) being blacklisted on all LIAT operated flights.

“We are confident that LIAT will deal with this situation no differently.

“We have noted LIAT’s press release where the company strongly refuted the allegations against the pilot, and also noted the pilot’s voluntary submission of independent medical testing showing negative results. We wish to thank the company for clearing the air and letting the public know that the pilot was completely innocent of the allegation.

“However, based on precedent, we are not satisfied with LIAT simply saying that no findings or action was taken by any airport or other authority on the passenger’s allegation. Therefore, we await the company informing us of the actions it will take against this disruptive passenger,” LIALPA continued.

LIALPA stated that it was never in doubt that the pilot was innocent of the allegation and it continues to stand unequivocally in support of our pilot.

“We will also do whatever is necessary to protect the pilot’s reputation and will explore all avenues in doing so.

“LIALPA regrets the disruption and subsequent cancellation of the flight. We want to reassure the travelling public that we are always committed and dedicated to serving you at the highest professional levels. Our social contract with the Caribbean people is unbreakable, and our commitment to transporting you at the highest levels of safety is and always will remain paramount,” the statement concluded.