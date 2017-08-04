King Natte Ready for Leeward Island Calypso Competition

The Montserrat Arts Council has revealed that Mr. Kevin ‘King Natte’ Farrell is preparing to represent Montserrat in the 21st Annual Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch Competition which is scheduled to take place on Saturday August 12, 2017 in the island of Anguilla.

This will be King Natte’s first time representing Montserrat regionally since he won the Calypso Monarch title in Festival December 2016. The Leeward Islands Calypso Competition allows reigning Calypso Monarchs, of participating countries to compete against each other and showcase the calypso art form in two rounds.

King Natte will compete against calypsonians from Anguilla, Antigua, BVI, Nevis, St. Kitts, St. Maarten and USVI.

Acting as manager to King Natte while in Anguilla is Kenneth ‘Rabo’ Silcott. Mr. Silcott will also be representing the Montserrat Arts Council as the Head of Planning & Production. He is also a veteran calypsonian. He is assisting the King in his preparation to leave Montserrat and while in Anguilla, he will ensure that things run smoothly so that our national representative can be ready for the show on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Former Montserrat calypso Monarchs have represented previously in the Anguilla competition over the years; such as Candi, Silk, Cepeki, Tabu, Baptiste, and King de Bear.