Jovenel Moise confirmed as Haiti’s 58th president

President-elect Jovenel Moïse

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – January 5, 2017 — Following the decision of the Office of the National Electoral Litigation (BCEN) declaring after deliberation that after the analysis of the 12 percent sample of the Procès Verbaux (PV), the official voters lists, “it has not detected any massive fraud but only irregularities that cannot affect the electoral process”, the winning candidate, Jovenel Moïse, has been confirmed as Haiti’s 58th president.

Following the withdrawal of 70 PVs and the addition of eight PVs to the Vote Tabulation Centre (CTV), the final first four results of the presidential election of 20 November were published as follows:

• Jovenel Moïse, Parti Haïtien Tèt Kale (PHTK) – 590,927 votes (55.60%)

• Jude Célestin, Ligue Alternative pour le Progrès et l’Émancipation Haïtienne (LAPEH) – 207,988 votes (19.57%)

• Jean-Charles Moïse, Pitit Dessalines – 117,349 votes (11.04%)

• Maryse Narcisse, Fanmi Lavalas – 95,765 votes (9.01%)

On Tuesday evening, following the publication by the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) of the final results of the election, President-elect Moïse addressed the nation:

“Tonight we celebrate a beautiful page of history… you have chosen the path of progress, the path of democracy, political stability, the path of national production, the path of development , It means the path of a better life for each Haitian.

“I say thank you to all the people who voted Jovenel Moïse.

“I pledge to all of you, the commitment to work with all Haitians hand in hand to put the country on the road of order, discipline and progress.

I thank everyone, the people who did not vote for me, the people who did not vote at all… but all these people whether they voted or not, I think they believe in Haiti… and for change.

“I will work for all Haitians without distinction.”

Following the announcement of the final results proclaiming Moïse, winner and newly elected president, John Kirby, Assistant Secretary and US Department of State spokesperson, Bureau of Public Affairs in Washington DC, made the following statement :

“Today’s publication in Haiti of the final presidential results represents a positive step for the full restoration of that nation’s democratic institutions.

“We congratulate President-elect Jovenel Moïse on his first-round victory and look forward to working closely with him as we strengthen our longstanding partnership with Haiti. We urge all actors to accept the final results, refrain from violence, and work together to build a stable and prosperous Haiti.

“The United States reiterates its support for timely completion of the remaining elections in Haiti in a fair, transparent, and peaceful manner.”

The electoral observation mission of the Organization of American States (EOM/OAS) in Haiti also welcomed the announcement of the final results of the presidential election and commended the conclusion of an electoral process that, despite having been long and complex, has allowed the country to continue down the path of democratic strengthening.

The EOM/OAS reiterated its call to respect the results published by the CEP. In addition, the mission invited all political actors to look ahead and work together in order to address the major challenges Haiti faces as a nation.

A senior United Nations official and the Security Council on Wednesday joined the international community in congratulating the next president of Haiti, whose election completes a repeatedly delayed process that took over a year.

Sandra Honoré, the special representative of the secretary-general in Haiti, and the other members of the so-called “Core Group” welcomed the announcement by the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) that Moïse won the 20 November 2016 election.

The Core Group encouraged “all actors to respect the final results and to work constructively toward the peaceful completion of the electoral cycle,” according to a statement, which also stressed the importance of keeping with the provisions of the Electoral Decree and an established calendar.

In addition to the United Nations, the Core Group includes the ambassadors of Brazil, Canada, France, Spain, the United States, the European Union, and the Organization of American States.

The Security Council commended the Haitian Provisional Electoral Council and the Haitian National Police, as well as the people of Haiti on a “positive step” for the full restoration of the country’s democratic institutions.

In a press statement, the 15-member Council urged all political actors to accept the final electoral results, refrain from violence and work together.

Haiti has been led by an interim president since last February, when the Haitian National Assembly elected Jocelerme Privert one week after former President Michel Martelly demitted office without a successor. The election was originally scheduled for 24 April.