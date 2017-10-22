Posted on 22 October 2017.
Hurricane relief concert for victims of Irma, Maria and Harvey – October 21, 2017
Lyle Lovett performs during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
George H.W. Bush,George W. Bush,Jimmy Carter,Bill Clinton
Former President George H.W. Bush, seated, waves as fellow former Presidents Bill Clinton, right, George W. Bush, and Jim Carter begin to walk off stage during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Donald Trunp
A video message from President Donald Trump is played on the stage during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Barack Obama,George Bush,George W. Bush,Jimmy Carter,Bill Clinton
Former President Barack Obama, speaks as fellow former Presidents, from left, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton look on during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Lady Gaga performs during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Hurricanes Relief Concert
The Texas A&M choir sings during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents, Democrats Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and Republicans George H.W. and George W. Bush, joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton
Former Presidents from right, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter gather on stage during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton
Sam Moore walks on stage to perform during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents, Democrats Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and Republicans George H.W. and George W. Bush, joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Larry Gatlin, center, performs during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Donald Trunp
Hurricanes Relief Concert
A sound check is conducted before a concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents will be attending the concert Saturday night, raising money for relief efforts from hurricane devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Hurricanes Relief Concert
The Texas A&M choir sings the national anthem during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton
Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton
