Hurricane Irma leaves at least 10 dead and thousands without power in Caribbean

Posted on 07 September 2017.

Miami Herald
Kyra Gurney and David Ovalle
 
  FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: A street is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The category 5 storm is expected to pass over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and make landfall in Florida by the weekend. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

 

  People recover broken parts of the dock after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Heavy rain and 185-mph winds lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico's northeast coast as Irma, the strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever measured, roared through Caribbean islands on its way to a possible hit on South Florida. (AP Photo/Johnny Jno-Baptiste)

People recover broken parts of the dock after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, on Sept. 6, 2017.

  GOES-16 captured this geocolor image of Hurricane Irma approaching Anguilla at about 7:00 a.m. EDT on September 6, 2017. According to the latest information from NOAA's National Hurricane Center (issued at 8:00 a.m. EDT on September 6), Irma was located about 15 miles west-southwest of Anguilla and moving toward the west-northwest near 16 miles per hour. This general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will move over portions of the northern Virgin Islands today, pass near or just north of Puerto Rico this afternoon or tonight, and pass near or just north of the coast of the Dominican Republic Thursday (9/7). Irma's maximum sustained winds remain near 185 mph with higher gusts, making it a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days. Image Credit: CIRA
  A man surveys the wreckage on his property after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Johnny Jno-Baptiste)
  • Hurricane Irma has left a wake of destruction in the Caribbean, killing at least 10 people and leaving nearly a million without power before moving toward the Dominican Republic Thursday morning.
  Cars are blocked by a road flooded by Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda. After making landfall just before 0600 GMT in Barbuda, part of the twin island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, the hurricane swept on to French-run Saint Barthelemy, also known as St Barts, and Saint Martin, an island divided between France and the Netherlands. / AFP PHOTO / Gemma HANDY
    Palm trees buckle under winds and rain as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
 
Johnny Jno-Baptiste/AP

At least eight people were killed and 23 injured in French Caribbean island territories, France’s interior minister reported on Twitter. A 2-year-old child was killed in Barbuda, where some 95 percent of the houses suffered serious damage and roughly 60 percent of residents were left homeless, Prime Minister Gaston Browne told The Associated Press. One death was also reported on the island of Anguilla.

With rescue teams just beginning to inspect the battered Caribbean islands, there could be more victims, France’s interior minister said.

On Saint Barthelemy, the damage along the waterfront in Gustavia was extensive. Miami prosecutor Frank Ledee, whose family owns a string of beachfront villas, said the storm wrecked 18-inch walls and blew out doors and windows.

“The damage is astronomical,” said Ledee, who has been communicating with family via U.S. cellphone text messages.

The devastation was even worse in St. Martin, where Ledee’s relatives live and own businesses. Their homes there were destroyed, as was a liquor-distribution warehouse.

“The roof of the building popped off and walls collapsed into the warehouse,” Ledee said. “We ended up with looters.”

His family survived unscathed, but badly shaken. “We took a very bad beating on the islands,” said Ledee, of Broward County.

  MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: Storm clouds are seen on the horizon as people throughout South Florida prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  A fisherman brings his boat ashore as a precaution against Hurricane Irma, in the seaside slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Heavy rain and 185-mph winds lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico's northeast coast Wednesday as Hurricane Irma roared through Caribbean islands. The northern parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti could see 10 inches of rain. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
  Residents wait in line to purchase propane gas at Lee's Barbecue Center in Boca Raton, Florida, as they continue to prepare for Hurricane Irma's expected arrival, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
  A man repairs a part of his roof in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Lauriers neighborhood of Cap-Haitien, on September 6, 2017, 240 km from Port-au-Prince. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
    A man pushes a shopping trolley in a supermarket where all packs of bottled water have been sold, in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French overseas island of Guadeloupe on September 4, 2017, as part of preparations for arrival of Hurricane Irma.
MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 06: Storm clouds are seen on the horizon as people throughout South Florida prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
 
© Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Storm clouds are seen on the horizon as people throughout South Florida prepare for Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. 

Princess Juliana International Airport on the Dutch side of St. Martin was pummeled by the storm. Images posted to the Twitter account of an airport webcam site showed a badly damaged airport roof and debris and sand strewn on the tarmac.


