Humility is a needed, with an understanding of the role of being legislator

Editorial – January 27, 2016

Well, if all you did was listen to the campaign restricted only to radio announcements and statements and attend couple of announced rallies, you would think that this is a general election campaign. That situation if you agree is i

Anyhow, it is a by-election and one can imagine becoming a legislator with less than 20% of the votes, a situation which can exist when voting in constituencies. That of course assumes votes might be nearly evenly split. That suggestion was last mentioned last in 1996, but the question this time is whether the 1/8 rule apply now.

There are seven candidates for this by-election and it is not with its own form of entertainment which depends on one’s expectations. Politics on Montserrat continue to provide unmatched entertainment for the pundits both local and regional; and yes even international.

As observed time and time again, “Only the issues Matter” this is not the time for that. Yet many of the seven still found it convenient and perhaps necessary to talk about their plans to change the circumstances of life in Montserrat, when in fact except for the PDM candidate they can do no more than being the best legislator they can be, hoping that their inputs, questions, suggestions, even demands are good enough to get attention.

As mentioned or suggested in another article, it is questionable that nearly all of these candidates know what their role ought to be if elected as a legislator. Oh yes, they may be planning to sit on the government front benches other than the PDM entrants.

Of course, it is the right of every Montserratian to offer his or herself up for public office.

Then the electorate of Montserrat have the right to reject or accept whoever offer themselves for public office. But that electorate must know what expect from their legislator/s or perhaps a Minister of Government (a legislator in the Cabinet). Also the expectation should be the same for everyone, and not because this one or other has a doctorate or degree, or needs a job, or is a nice fellow. That nice fellow should simply be interested in the waking up and going to bed of every Montserratian and its citizens, however or wherever.

There are those proposers and supporters who join their candidates to insult the people of Montserrat. If the electorate understand what is good and best, they will shun such behaviour coming in any form or fashion, no matter how subtle.

As for the promises and plans, will you remember them a year after you have made your choice? You should have demanded that they be in writing. Of course, that is already to the disadvantage of those who never thought of it or who deliberately, for one reason or another chose not to do so, maybe for the very reason of deceiving the electorate.

It is said ever so often, “We are a civil and Christian society.” Let us continue to behave like civil and God-fearing people, by being sensible gaining the wisdom to help bring sensibility to our politics and politicians.

A bit from yesteryear. One writer wrote back in 1996, “Is it sufficient to have a candidate who is articulate, can speak to the issues and have a good track record? These are all important, but just as important is the contempt or respect that the Regional and International community and yes, the mother country, hold for your choice of candidate.” That was speaking where there were actually three parties plus independents, contesting the seven constituency general election. It was projected that a Coalition would result and so it did.

Montserrat needs people who will be concerned about their needs and represent its people as best possible. Definitely not those who are already brighter and smarter than everyone else. That is a losing probability. Yes, those who are willing to get on board to change the bad culture, the poor attitudes working with all around them. We want to be intelligent people who are politically aware and should be rooted in reality.

What is this about funding, do you hear them, understand them? The issue is of great and grave significance for the people of Montserrat at this time. We cannot move to any comfortable life in the immediate future without the assistance and goodwill of all Funders out there in the International Community.