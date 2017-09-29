Head of PMO dismissed without cause – the Premier laments

by Bennette Roach

It was shocking news that “the Head of the Project Management Office (PMO) has been relieved of his duties.” One witness to the action being conducted, described it as he was “frogged marched” by a person with military background who demanded that he follow and leave his office in the Ministry of Finance.

This gentleman, head of the PMO had come to be very highly respected because of keenness to his duties and his great desire to see the work of his office bring results quickly for Montserrat. A very appreciative Premier Donaldson Romeo, had waited long for this kind of assistance, similar to that provided by the trio Kimbugwe, Greenaway, and Meade, not forgetting Governor Davis, arranged meetings where both Mr. Carl Gomersall and Chief Executive Adviser Raja Kadre explain to private sector and public sector personel the duties and expectations of his office. (See today’s Editorial)

Among his initial achievements he had already put in place in a short space of time, new high-transparency, high-accountability frameworks for project, programme and portfolio management through world-class standards based on the PRINCE2 project management system. (see: https://www.themontserratreporter.com/de-ole-dawg-part-13-2017-prince2-and-moving-towards-an-economy-transformation-programme/ )

He had also been making contributions to developing key development projects such as the Sea Port breakwater initiative.

In our introduction story of Mr Carl Gomersall published last February, we said, “the head of the recently established PMO for the Government of Montserrat (GoM) is promoting that transparency and quality assurance are two fundamental principles that would guide the operations of the government…”

He had spoken to the principles that were to guide his office. He began saying “the PMO serves as an instrument within the Ministry of Finance with a mandate to support the government’s development agenda.”

He said in addition: “Assisting, cooperating, supporting I think that’s more the role that the PMO will have because the PMO is in actual fact an instrument,” he said. “It’s a little bit like a tool that the Premier and the Office of the Premier will actually be utilizing in fulfilment of the actual vision, the mission and the strategies that have actually been put forward and how they will be cascaded down in to the deliverables,” he continued.

Gomersall said that his focus will be on the deliverables. “But,” he said, “at the same time these deliverables are not just construction projects. These deliverables are all part of the development, so, in terms of what we are here, we’re looking at providing the opportunity to people to learn more about project management, to learn more about program management and to assist them in understanding…”

In May, The Premier Donaldson Romeo, arranged meetings with stakeholders where both the PMO Head and the Chief Economist Mr Raja Kadre explained to private sector and public sector personnel the duties, plans and expectations of his office. He, Gomersall had already put in place new high-transparency, high-accountability frameworks for project, programme and portfolio management through world-class standards based on the PRINCE2 project management system. He had also been making contributions to developing key development projects such as the Sea Port breakwater initiative.

But not atypical according to reports, concurred by two top officials, egos, hunger for power, corruption and the problem now so endemic, have reached unprecedented, surprising levels.

The Premier (overseas at the time when advised of the official firing occurred) has claimed ignorance to the eventual firing of Gomersall, said he had advised against any rash action without ‘due process’ in dealing with matters he had heard of. He said he was surprised when he was advised of the firing.

We confirm the ZJB report of the firing which said, among other corruptible stories we have learnt “sources told ZJB News that Carl Gomersall had been engaged in a number of breaches of protocol on several occasions.

That report went on to say that, “sources have revealed that Gomersall was found to be transmitting data and other confidential information of Government of Montserrat directly to the Department for International Development (DFID) and other unauthorized sources.”

We further learnt Gomersall had at some point resigned in protest and communicated his reasons to relevant parties. He was then persuaded to return. Such facts suggest that the manner of his recent firing by being frog marched out of his office raises questions of ‘whistleblower retaliation’, a suggestion from sources close to these matters.

Further investigation of the sources made a contrasting comparison where an earlier import employee had been dismissed for misrepresenting instructions, information and discussions of Government to London damaging the running of affairs in Montserrat. The judgment of these sources informed that was in stark contrast to that complaint that has surfaced.

It is however our information that Gomersall was not communicated with information for his being frogged marched from his office, but rather that the Governor’s office had indicated he was being dismissed under a ‘no fault clause’ of his contract.

In the end and while protests of one kind or another is ensuing, Gomersall has engaged legal representation to take the matter to the courts as necessary.

The Premier has expressed displeasure at losing an employee of the caliber and service GOM has already received from Gomersall, acknowledging he is aware of matters which had been dealt with, such as disagreements involving the Hon. Financial Secretary who officials say may have initiated ‘complaints’ that resulted in the firing of Gomersall.

Our further information is that underlying all that has been hinted to the public is the corruption that has been rife among some very top officials in the Government. Gomersall it is reported to have been quick to highlight wrong doings and potential wrong doings. It is said he is paying the price for wanting good for Montserrat.

TMR has been informed that Mr Gomersall has engaged legal representation to take matters to the court as necessary.