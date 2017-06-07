Groups call for guidelines regarding the safe use of cannabis infused edibles

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Jun 2, CMC –Two organisations here have called for the several bodies including the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, the Cannabis Licensing Authority as well as the University of the West Indies (UWI) to prepare a working committee that will seek to address proper guidelines governing the safe use and dosage of cannabis infused edibles.

The Ganja Growers and Producers Association of Jamaica (GGPAJ) and Scarce Commodity, said the recent ban on the sampling and sale of all cannabis infused edibles at entertainment events is a retrograde step and not one forthcoming with the emergence of Jamaica’s cannabis industry.

They said consultation and dialogue is needed to advance the discourse towards the implementation of regulated infused cannabis edible products that meet international standards and certification.

In a statement, the two organisations said they are cognizant of the fact that urgent action and attention must be directed to the thriving cannabis infused edible market, adding that the safety of the consumer is paramount in order to administer the therapeutic and medical value of this preferred delivery method of ingesting cannabis orally.

They also emphasised that an audit must be conducted into the existing modus operandi of the producers, dispensers and consumers of cannabis infused edible products, explaining that by doing so, one would be able to provide a comprehensive report of the existing framework and recommendations for standardised protocol to govern the production, distribution and sale of cannabis infused edibles.

“The Bureau of Standards Jamaica, Scientific Research Council, Cannabis Licensing Authority, the University of the West Indies should all prepare a working committee that will seek to address proper guidelines governing the safe use and dosage of cannabis infused edibles, standardised quantitative testing, protocol governing the raw material used and processing methodologies, training and certification for the producers and distributors of these products.”

In addition, the two organisations said that there is also great need for public awareness in regards to cannabis, in its entirety, to prevent reoccurrences of irresponsible usage of consuming cannabis.

They said the negative stigma being circulated in the international press will continue to deplete the integrity and ability for Jamaica to integrate itself within the global cannabis economy.