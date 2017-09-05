GRENADA-POLITICS-Opposition dismisses latest Cabinet re-shuffle in Grenada

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Sept 1, CMC – The leader of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nazim Burke, has dismissed the latest Cabinet re-shuffle announced by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell earlier this week, saying it is one that is clearly about party politics and not national development.

“A Cabinet re-shuffle is supposed to be about improving management of the state, but what was announced by Dr Mitchell on Wednesday, was clearly about party politics, not national development,” he said a statement.

“What was presented as a national address was nothing but a NNP (New National Party) position that could easily have been conveyed to members in a party meeting,” Burke said, adding there is no mention of other issues the party considered to be more important than reshuffling of the cabinet.

“There was no mention of issues of national importance, such as productivity to stabilise the economy and remove it from life support, sexual crimes against women, girls and boys, the critically high youth unemployment, the citizenship by investment programme which is now under a dark cloud with allegations of corruption and sale of diplomatic passports and the deplorable state of the facilities to care for the mentally ill,” said Burke.

In his address, Prime Minister Mitchell said that as of Friday, two of his ministers would be leaving the government even while providing support in other ways.

Mitchell said Brenda Hood, who entered politics in 1999 general elections and won the St George’s Constituency was retiring while and Roland Bhola, who entered politics in 2003 general election, would be moving away from representative politics and transitioning to lead the work of the New National Party.

Without mentioning the words “general election” or “winning”, Mitchell indicated in his broadcast that the NNP is preparing to continue as the Government following the upcoming general elections.

“Sisters and brothers, as we approach the dawn of another Grenadian morning, we recognize that there is much work to do and we are on duty. We also recognize that in this new season, as we endeavour to serve you better before we come to you again seeking your support, we know that we must make some adjustments,” the Prime Minister said.

“We continue to build on our successes; and to fine-tune our agenda to meet the needs of these modern times. Our attitude going forward is based on the understanding of the need for continuity, while constantly dipping into the well of renewal,” he said while telling the Nation that he and his party’s executive council are confident that the next generation of Grenadian leadership is beginning to emerge under their guidance and influence.

But describing the speech as a political campaign message, the NDC leader said that the national address was “simply a man begging to remain in office so that the country’s scarce resources can be kept for himself and his chosen few.

“The time has come for the people of Grenada to be more than spectators in their own country, and this address, which was not a national address from the prime minister, is a wake-up call for voters that his administration is about his party, not the nation,” the NDC leader added.

