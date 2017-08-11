Governor hails Mounts Bay exercises a success with significance

Meanwhile, besides exposing or discovering drug fields, Her Excellency Governor Carriere reported that the exercises conducted by the British Naval Vessel Royal fleet auxiliary RFA Mounts Bay should be considered “an outstanding success…”

She said, it was a significant exercise for the fleet, “so we should remember, all of us, that despite the weather, although we had a fair amount of rain and a bit of wind, we are now entering the peak two-month period of the hurricane season…”

“No one has to tell people in Montserrat what happens in September, but we are entering August and this is an intense month as well,” she said. “So, I just want to repeat my plea to everyone on the island to do whatever you need to do to ensure that you are prepared and you’re hearing tips on the radio from D.M.C.A.”

TMR repeats the comment that the foregoing information regarding the assumption by H.E. that radio is the only or even the best means of getting such information to the people is more than short sighted, as that does not fulfill the obligation to ensure that every person has the ability to get or access the information.

She continues in ignorant mode making a comment creating her own doubt requiring everyone to pay attention: “So please pay attention to that because as was said, I think on the radio, let’s not let a weather event become a disaster for us.”