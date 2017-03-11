Categorized | Crime, Local, Police, Politics, Regional

Government condemns shooting incident at home of Deputy Prime Minister

Posted on 11 March 2017.

by STAFF WRITER

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Mar 10, CMC – The St. Kitts-Nevis government Friday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the shooting incident that occurred at the home of the Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards.

Shawn Richardss
Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards

A brief government statement noted that the security forces “have been mobilized to deal with this latest dastardly act to undermine safety and security in the country as they continue to do their best to maintain law and order for all citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis”.

The statement gave no details of the shooting incident, but noted that Richards and his family “were not hurt physically and are safe.

Media reports here said that gunshots were fired at the Sandy Point home of the minister and his prvate vehicle early on Friday.

The police said they responded to the report of gunfire at around 3:15 a.m. (local time) and observed damages to the house and the vehicle consistent with gunshots.  The value of the damage is unknown.

“Many law abiding citizens and residents have conveyed well wishes to the minister and his family, while expressing their abhorrence of the cowardly incident,” the government said, praising God for ensuring the safety of the minister and his family.

“The Government wishes to reassure all that it will not be deterred in the fight against crime and will continue to fully support the security forces in the protection of all the citizens and residents,” the statement said, urging persons to “cooperate with the Police if they have any information on the incident.

“Persons who may have information can share that information anonymously by calling any station, Crime Stoppers or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on their smartphones,” the statement added.


