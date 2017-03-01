Former beauty queen denies involvement in international drug ring

ROSEAU, Dominica, Feb 28, CMC – Former Dominica beauty queen Tuesday denied reports ciriculating on the social media that she had been implicated in an international drug ring in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, Tasia Flossiac, the 2016 Miss Dominica, said that she had been made aware of the “fake article being circulated on social media that is implicating me in a supposed drug related crime Metro-UK.org

“Please note that I have never been and was not involved in any illegal activity or have ever been to the UK. By the grace of God, I am safe in Dominica, enjoying the Carnival season with my family and friends,” she said.

Flossiac, who is the reigning Ms Jaycees International, urged those responsible for posting the article to take it down and called on others to “please refrain from sharing this post and be on your guard against any individual seeking to give it credibility.

“Articles like these, although blatantly false, still reflect poorly on my name and good reputation. I really am calling on the individual(s) trying to smear my name to retract this article and remove it from circulation. I also encourage the sharing of the information!,’ she said in the statement.