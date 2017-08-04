ECCB Launches New Website

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) this week launched its new, user-friendly and mobile compatible website on Wednesday, August 2 at a regional media conference, where Governor Antoine gave feature remarks.

The new ECCB website is one of the organisational effectiveness initiatives under the Bank’s Strategic Priorities and is designed to improve citizen engagement and stakeholder relations.

The website Project Manager, Elizabeth Wayland, says the new site features a cleaner and more modern look and a discussion forum functionality where visitors can share ideas, ask questions and submit concerns. The site also allows visitors seeking statistical data to conduct data comparisons of the ECCB member countries and generate graphical depictions such as charts, and to submit orders for commemorative coins.

The ECCB worked with the website development company, eMagine Solutions, Inc based in

Saint Lucia to develop the new site.

The launch of the ECCB website was streamed live via the Bank’s YouTube channel – ECCB Connects from 10:30 a.m.