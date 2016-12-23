ECCB awards Miss Lola Harris for Long Service

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) on Saturday, December 10, 2016, awarded a proud recipient, Miss Lola Veronica Harris, Administrative Office 1 in the Montserrat Agency Office was for long service with the Bank. Miss Harris has served the Bank for 25 unbroken years. She received the award at a Staff Dinner and Award Ceremony held at the Royal Ballroom of the St Kitts Mariott Resort.

Miss Harris has been employed by the Bank as Administrative Secretary from April 23, 1991 to the present. She worked with past Resident Representatives, the late Miss Afreda Meade from 1991 -2001, and the late Mr. Charles T. John from 2001 – 2008. During the 25 years Miss Harris has acted for short stints as Officer in Charge of the Agency Office on a number of occasions and the record shows she has performed creditably in this role.

The current Resident Representative, Mrs. Claudette Weekes with whom Miss Harris has worked for the past eight (8) years had the distinct pleasure of witnessing the event in St Kitts. She proffers compliments to Miss Harris for her many years of distinguished service both to the ECCB and to the island of Montserrat, describing Miss Harris as a diligent, committed and trustworthy person who voluntarily goes beyond the call of duty, to ensure that key departmental deliverables, are executed in a timely manner. Coupled with this, Miss Harris possesses an invaluable wealth of institutional memory, as it relates to the operations of the ECCB.

The Bank wishes Miss Harris many more successful and productive years.